Charli XCX, George Daniel share inside look at their wild wedding afterparty

Charli XCX has delighted her fans as she shared a glimpse into her wild wedding afterparty with George Daniel.
Following their low-key wedding ceremony on Saturday, the Apple singer took to her TikTok account to drop peeks into their afterparty.
In the short clip, Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, was seen in another white dress, this time from Nova Cora as she partied and danced the night away with her pals at Ellie’s bar in Dalston.
The video also showed George enjoying the night to the fullest as he modelled his new wife's veil while puffing on a cigarette, wearing an open silk shirt.
“Bridal party energy!” she captioned the video.
Meanwhile, another TikTok video showed Charli walking in her leggy Vivienne Westwood wedding dress as she strutted into view before turning on her heels and exiting.
“When George isn't crying when he sees me walking down the aisle,” she jokingly wrote, only to reassure followers in the caption that the drummer “luckily did.”
The 32-year-old singer exchanged the vows with her longtime beau at Hackney Town Hall in attendance of 20 close family members and friends.
George’s The 1975 bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald also joined the couple at the event while frontman Matty Healy was noticeably absent.
Charli XCX and George Daniel will have a formal celebration in Sicily later this year, as per The Sun.