Selena Gomez celebrates early 33rd birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez celebrates early 33rd birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez celebrates early 33rd birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez marked her 33rd birthday celebrations days earlier with close pals, including Taylor Swift and fiancé, Benny Blanco.

On Sunday, July 22 – two days before her 33rd birthday – the Who Says crooner turned to her Instagram to share a carousel of clicks from her birthday celebration.

Slipped into a sequin black jumpsuit with an off-white fur jacket over her shoulder, Selena posed stunningly on a rooftop as she penned, "As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can't help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here."

Sharing a click of herself seemingly dancing with Benny – who rocked a black velvet suit with a leopard-print shirt and with whom she exchanged rings in December 2024, the Calm Down added,  "This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you."


"Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable," Selena noted.

The sixth slide of the social media post saw Selena reuniting with her close pal and pop icon Taylor as they locked eyes with the camera while sitting on a floor covered with balloons.

Selena concluded the emotional note, writing, "As I step into this new year, I'm filled with excitement and hope for what's to come."

"I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL."

Notably, this major celebration came days after Selena was left off of the Emmys nomination list for her role in Only Murders in the Building.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra drops steamy glimpses into her birthday trip with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra drops steamy glimpses into her birthday trip with Nick Jonas
The ‘Citidel’ actress celebrated her 43rd birthday in Bahamas with husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

‘Superman’ continues its streak, smashes past $200M in U.S. theaters

‘Superman’ continues its streak, smashes past $200M in U.S. theaters
‘Superman’ globally earned $337.2 million as it is expected to cross over $400

Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine reveals his ‘theatrical’ bedtime routine with kids

Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine reveals his ‘theatrical’ bedtime routine with kids
Chris Pratt is a doting father to daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, as well as sons, Ford and Jack

Charli XCX, George Daniel share inside look at their wild wedding afterparty

Charli XCX, George Daniel share inside look at their wild wedding afterparty
The 32-year-old singer exchanged the vows with George Daniel at Hackney Town Hall on Saturday

Gwyneth Paltrow throws shade at Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston

Gwyneth Paltrow throws shade at Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt began dating in 1994 after meeting on the set of 'Se7en'

Priyanka Chopra sets pulses racing with sizzling beach photo dump: SEE

Priyanka Chopra sets pulses racing with sizzling beach photo dump: SEE
The ‘Heads of State’ actress flaunts her curves in a steamy post-birthday photo dump

Zoë Kravitz makes first appearance after earning 2025 Emmy nominations

Zoë Kravitz makes first appearance after earning 2025 Emmy nominations
The 'Batman' actress received special nomination for the 2025 Emmys earlier this week

Gracie Abrams drops sweet reminder as The Secret of Us Tour resumes in 4 days

Gracie Abrams drops sweet reminder as The Secret of Us Tour resumes in 4 days
The ‘That’s So True’ songstress is set to resume The Secret of Us Tour in the U.S. on July 23 after a 10-day break