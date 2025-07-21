Selena Gomez celebrates early 33rd birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez marked her 33rd birthday celebrations days earlier with close pals, including Taylor Swift and fiancé, Benny Blanco.
On Sunday, July 22 – two days before her 33rd birthday – the Who Says crooner turned to her Instagram to share a carousel of clicks from her birthday celebration.
Slipped into a sequin black jumpsuit with an off-white fur jacket over her shoulder, Selena posed stunningly on a rooftop as she penned, "As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can't help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here."
Sharing a click of herself seemingly dancing with Benny – who rocked a black velvet suit with a leopard-print shirt and with whom she exchanged rings in December 2024, the Calm Down added, "This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you."
"Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable," Selena noted.
The sixth slide of the social media post saw Selena reuniting with her close pal and pop icon Taylor as they locked eyes with the camera while sitting on a floor covered with balloons.
Selena concluded the emotional note, writing, "As I step into this new year, I'm filled with excitement and hope for what's to come."
"I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL."
Notably, this major celebration came days after Selena was left off of the Emmys nomination list for her role in Only Murders in the Building.