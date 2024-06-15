Entertainment

Kylie Kelce dishes on Jason and Travis's similarities and differences

Jason Kelce has been happily married to Kylie since 2018

  • June 15, 2024
Kylie Kelce, wife of NFL star Jason Kelce, offered a unique glimpse into the relationship between her husband and his brother, Travis Kelce.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Kylie spilled the beans on how the Kelce brothers are alike and different from each other at the same time.

Kylie first shared that the Kelce brothers share a strong bond built on similar core values.

"They are very similar in their values. How they are as people, they're kind, generous, they're loving,” she told the outlet.

However, Kylie went on to share that how Jason and Travis are different from eachother.

She expressed, "Personality-wise, they're different. I would say they have somewhat different senses of humor.”

“Jason is a flip flops and the t-shirt that someone gave him kinda guy, and Travis is the designer, has to sort of be completely put together. I can deeply appreciate that because that isn’t me,” Kylie jokingly added.

When asked about Travis's relationship status, Kylie expressed uncertainty about whether he would "settle down" in the future.

"Oh, that's up to Trav," she said.

Currently, Travis Kelce is dating music superstar Taylor Swift, while Jason has been happily married to Kylie since 2018.

