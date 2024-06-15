Royal

Kate Middleton exudes 'confidence' amid Prince William's birthday preps

Kate Middleton has confirmed her attendance at Trooping The Color event on upcoming weekend

  June 15, 2024
Kate Middleton looks “confident” in her latest picture as the Royal family prepares for Prince William's birthday.

According to a body language expert Judi James, the Princess of Wales exuded "newfound confidence" even during her ongoing chemotherapy.

During a conversation with Mirror, she analyzed Kate’s latest picture, "There’s a sense of confiding in the public here – the two barrier gestures of the folded arms and crossed legs are also new for Kate.”

Judi continued, “and they imply an intriguing blend of vulnerability and privacy with a hint of a new-found type of confidence. Her arms are lightly folded in a pose that is often adopted by professional people to hint at authority.”

Furthermore, Kate recently gave her health update on Friday night about her battle with cancer on Instagram.

She shared that she is making good progress, but like anyone else she also has “good days and bad days.”

Kate further wrote, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.”

On the other hand, Royal family is busy preparing for William's birthday, which will take place on June 21.

