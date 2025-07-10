World's wealthiest non-British Royals in 2025

Royal Families are always in limelight because of their lavish lifestyles, palaces, priceless jewels, and immense land holdings.

In today's world, monarchs are mostly symbolic holding little governing power; it’s not the authority that sets them apart, but rather their wealth and possession which make them stand out.

The wealthiest royal members made assets worth billions from a mix of constitutional grants, private business ventures and historical funds.

Royal family members manage to hold billion-dollar estates, vast art collections, and centuries-old financial empires.

 Who are the wealthiest non-British royals?

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand

Worlds wealthiest non-British Royals in 2025

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand holds estimated wealth between US$30 billion and US$70 billion.

According to Wikipedia, he is one of the wealthiest monarchs in the world after ascending to the throne in 2016.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

Worlds wealthiest non-British Royals in 2025

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the absolute monarch of Brunei has estimated 20 Billion - $28 Billion wealth mostly generated from the nation's immense oil and natural gas reserves.

His luxurious lifestyle includes a vast collection of luxury cars and one of the world's largest residential palaces, Istana Nurul Iman.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

Worlds wealthiest non-British Royals in 2025

King Salman's personal wealth is estimated at $18 billion, derived from the family's vast control over the oil industry and investments

His assets are a fraction of the House of Saud's collective fortune, underscoring the family's overall economic dominance.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Worlds wealthiest non-British Royals in 2025

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum commands an estimated $300 billion fortune.

He generated it from Abu Dhabi's oil reserves and massive wealth funds like the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

His family made investments in technology, real estate, infrastructure, and sports globally, including ownership of major entities like Manchester City FC.

Prince Hans‑Adam II of Liechtenstein

Worlds wealthiest non-British Royals in 2025

Prince Hans-Adam II, the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein, is considered as Europe's richest monarch as he holds around $3.5 Billion - $7.2 Billion net worth.

His wealth increases from the LGT Group, the world's largest family-owned private banking and asset management group.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg

Worlds wealthiest non-British Royals in 2025

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg possesses a net asset value of estimated $4 billion and his sovereign balances personal investments in gold, real estate, and other assets with an annual civil list budget

Prince Albert II of Monaco

Worlds wealthiest non-British Royals in 2025

Prince Albert II of Monaco has around almost $1 billion which hailed from Europe’s richest micro-state, he draws income from casinos, resorts (SBM), real estate, and inheritance.

