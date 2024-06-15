Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral, fans react

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Alia Bhatt’s deepfake video has raised alarm bells about the rise of manipulated content.

The video that has been doing rounds all over the internet depicted a 'Get Ready with Me' segment which portrayed Alia slipping into a black kurta set.

Throughout the video, she was seen applying makeup and striking various poses in front of the camera.

The footage that has sparked buzz was shared on Instagram by a user named Sameeksha Avtr, which amassed over 17 million views to date.


In the Instagram bio the user wrote, “All the videos made using AI for only entertainment purposes.”

However, following the viral spread of the Artificial Intelligence clips, Alia Bhatt fans voiced their views about the excessive utilization of artificial Intelligence.

One user wrote, "AI id getting dangerous day-by-day.”

“Feeling bad for those who think its real,” another person penned.

The third expressed, “ Fake Alia, editing is super.”

To note, this ain’t the first time a deepfake reel of the Gal Gadot’s star leaked as previously in May last year another video circulated that featured her face morphed into actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s body.

Deepfake incidents have impacted numerous celebrities such as the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan. 

