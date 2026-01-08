Kareena Kapoor reveals her trick for perfect holiday photos

Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' alum is currently sharing many fun-filled videos and photos from her trip

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The 3 Idiots star Kareen Kapoor Khan recently revealed how she trains her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan to pose for pictures whenever they go on trip.

On January 8, 2026, the 45-year-old actress reshared a post on her Instagram Stories, which read, “Parents forcing their kids to take holiday pictures like: “Sit your butt down, smile, don’t pick your nose --- and if you don’ behave: no ice cream…and then posting captions like, “This reason I breathe.”

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned the post, “Me Me Me!!!,” indicating that she also forces her kids to pose for pictures while on their holidays.”

Kareena is currently on a trip along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh, all of them are enjoying a gala time during their vacation.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan alum is currently sharing many fun-filled videos and photos from her trip.

On New Year’s eve, Kareena took to Instagram to share how 2025 was a difficult year for her and her family.

While sharing a picture of herself along with Saif, writing, “As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year…we walked this far.2025 has been a difficult year for us,our children and our families…but we went through it head held high, laughing and holding on.”

However, she remains positive for the upcoming year ahead. She wrote, “We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies, immense gratitude and positivity and an undying passion for what we do best ..the movies.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently ended shooting for her upcoming investigative crime thriller Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is scheduled to launch in 2026.

