Shilpa Shetty's husband's legal troubles deepen over INR 150 crore bitcoin scam

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, has been summoned by a special court in connection with the GainBitcoin cryptocurrency fraud and an alleged money-laundering case.

The summons follows the court's review of the charges filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Raj has been directed to appear before the court on January 19, 2026.

Furthermore, the court has also summoned Dubai-based businessman Rajesh Ram Satija, citing his alleged involvement in the case.

The order is related to the GainBitcoin scheme, a cryptocurrency investment and mining operation that is alleged to have duped thousands of investors across the country.

Investigators have maintained that the scheme was orchestrated by Amit Bhardwaj, who has since passed away.

Raj is alleged to have received proceeds of crime amounting to 285 Bitcoins from Bhardwaj.

At the time, the assets amounted to over INR 150 crore.

The ED has claimed that these Bitcoins were directly linked to criminal proceeds from the GainBitcoin scam and that Raj Kundra continued to hold them without offering a satisfactory explanation for their legitimate source.

Notably, the report came after INR 60 crore fraud allegations against Raj and Shilpa, which they have vehemently denied.

