Fahad Mustafa, Mehwish Hayat reunite for new film after eight years

  By Hania Jamil
  • By Hania Jamil
Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat have reunited on set for the first time in eight years for a new film.

Following the release of NaBaligh Afraad last year, Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza have once again joined hands for their next project, which will see the Load Wedding stars as the leads.

Mehwish also celebrated her birthday on the sets of the film alongside stylist Rao Ali Khan and makeup artist and actor Waqar Hussain, prompting fans to speculate that filming has begun.

The Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum actor and Mehwish previously worked together on three projects for Nabeel and Fizza, including Load Wedding, Actor in Law and Na Maloom Afraad.

The latter only starred the London Nahi Jaunga actress in a cameo for the dance performance for the track Billi.

Fahad and Mehwish's last project together was Load Wedding, released in 2018.

The untitled movie is said to be an action entertainer, and this will be Nabeel and Fizza's eighth film together.

While it's too early for a confirmed release date, it has been speculated that the film might hit theatres on Eid-ul-Azha 2026.

Notably, Fahad Mustafa already has a movie scheduled to hit theatres. Aag Lage Basti Mein, starring Mahira Khan as the female lead, will be released on Eid al-Fitr 2026.

