Alia Bhatt praises Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar', shares excitement for sequel

Alia Bhatt did not hold back her praise for her Gully Boy co-star's movie Dhurandhar, which has continued to break box office records.
After YRF publicly praised the spy thriller over a month after its release, Alia's film production company, Eternal Sunshine Production, turned to their Instagram account on Thursday, January 8, to shower the movie with love.
Calling Dhurandhar the voice and choice of today's India, the post penned, "It's based on a chapter in history. And now it's the number one chapter in India's cinema history."
It further read, "Cheers to Dhurandhar. And three cheers to the ENTIRE team. You not only created waves. You brought the high tide back to the theatres. If this is what part one did in winter, imagine what part two will bring in spring!!!"
Alia reposted the Instagram post on her Stories, with the added text, "Movie magic."
For the unversed, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the history of Indian cinema.
The film revolves around covert intelligence operations and stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in significant roles.
Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.