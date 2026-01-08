Varun Dhawan receives support from 'Border 2' producer Nidhi amid backlash

Varun Dhawan has received unwavering support from Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta after receiving a lot of backlash.
The Student of the Year star landed in hot water for his expressions in the recently released song of Border 2, Ghar Kab Aaoge.
Following the single release, an X user named CineHub tweeted on Thursday, “The LATEST TARGET of this paid smear campaign is #VarunDhawan. Certain Instagram influencers are clearly doing this on instructions, running a full-fledged agenda to malign Varun in #Border2. From body-shaming to selectively targeting his expressions, everything feels forced.”
Nidhi responded to the post and wrote, “Congratulations to all the ANTI-NATIONALS who can pay to bring down an actor playing a PVC of this country. This is YOUR film, India! Hope audiences identify and shame these people.”
Amid the ongoing controversy, Varun also shared his hot take on the backlash.
An an Instagram user asked him, “Bhai, aapki acting par sawaal utha rahe hain log. Uske liye kya bolega? (Bro, people are questioning your acting skills. What would you say to that?)”
Varun replied, “@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit kar diya. Sab enjoy kar rahe hain — rab di mehar. (These very questions made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is kind.)”
The most-awaited film also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana
Border 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.