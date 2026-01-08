Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives his take on Yash & Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ teaser

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ starring Yash and Kiara Advani is slated to release on March 19, 2026

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shared his verdict on the teaser of Toxic.

On Wednesday, January 7, KVN Productions released the anticipated teaser of Yash and Kiara Advani’s upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, igniting a frenzy among fans.

In addition to earning praise from fans, the trailer also impressed Indian director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, making him give a huge shout-out to the film’s writer, producer, and main actor Yash.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Animal director gave his take on the movie, noting that it “knocked me out.”

Sharing the teaser, Sandeep wrote, “TOXIC teaser just knocked me out. Style. Attitude. Chaos. Happy Birthday, Yash (crown emoticon) @TheNameIsYash.”

The action-packed clip begins at a funeral, showing a family rushing out of the cemetery. A car then arrives, from which a shirtless man named Raya steps out, puts on a black coat, lights a cigarette, and opens fire on the family. The scene ends with Yash delivering the line, “Daddy’s home.”

Fans’ reactions:

“Hindi audience is much excited,” expressed one of the fans in the comments.

Another wrote, “Only yash can do that...”

“It looked very dangerous, absolutely Hollywood,” added a third.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayathara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmani Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi in the ensemble cast.

It is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.

