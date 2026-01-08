Have Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina split up? 'It's over'

Trending
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have reportedly parted ways, as per the sources.

On Thursday, January 8, journalist Vickey Lalwani turned to his Instagram account and claimed that the two young actors have parted ways after dating each other for over two years.

“It's over," a source close to the couple told the journalist.

The insider added, "Khushi and Vedang are not a couple anymore, but the reason for the break-up is not known. It's something that has happened only very recently."

However, neither Khushi nor Vedang has issued any statement confirming or denying their breakup rumours.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor first sparked romance rumours when they were filming for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. 

Their frequent outings and on-set chemistry led to speculations of romance.

Despite the buzz, neither Vedang nor Khushi publicly confirmed they were dating for a long time.

When asked to comment on his dating rumours with Khushi, the 25-year-old noted, "We are really close friends. I have a really strong bond with her. We've known each other for so long, and we have connected on many things, starting from our taste in music."

However, in April 2025, Khushi appeared to soft-launch the relationship on Instagram by wearing a pendant featuring their initials, subtly confirming their romance.

