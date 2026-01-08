Anoushey Ashraf finally reveals her wedding savings tricks

Anoushey Ashraf has opened up about how she pulled off an affordable wedding despite.
The Sadqay Tumhare star took to Instagram and got candid about her intimate wedding in Istanbul.
She spilled how she stumbled upon her reception outfit in the most unexpected way she was just casually browsing wedding wear in Istanbul.
She discovered "a hidden gem of a designer" who works with “heart and quiet craftsmanship.
The RJ and host shared, “When someone takes the time to personalise, adjust, and truly care… it shows in every detail. Every stitch, every tweak, made it uniquely mine.”
For her Persian reception, Ashraf opted for a while dress, a subtle yet meaningful nod to her family's heritage and roots.
“Your wedding outfit doesn’t need to cost a fortune to be meaningful or beautiful,” she stressed.
Anoushey suggested brides to trust local and small designers who and support them.
In her caption, she penned, “My reception outfit found me before I even knew I was looking! One shop, a little Turkish magic, and a lot of laughs with my sisters and niece. Sometimes, that’s all the luxury you really need.”
To note, Anoushey had a private Nikah ceremony with Shahab Raza Mirza in June 2024.
She hosted larger wedding festivities in Istanbul, Turkey, in April 2025.