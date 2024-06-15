Prince William's horseback appearance at Trooping the Colour

Prince William participated in the prestigious Trooping the Colour ceremony as he rode on horseback along with other Royal members.
On June 15, the Prince of Wales participated in his father King Charles' yearly birthday parade through London, leading a horse by the name of Darby.
The red uniform with a leek symbol on the neckline, paired with a traditional bearskin cap adorned with the regiment's white and green plume, was worn by William as the honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.
He was dressed in a sash representing the highest noble order, along with the wings of a Royal Air Force pilot and four medals: the Gold, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilee medals, in addition to the Coronation Medal.
Prince William participated in the parade alongside his wife, Kate Middleton who made her first public appearance since after she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March.
The Princess of Wales rode in a horse-drawn carriage along with her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Alongside Prince William, other royal family members Princess Anne and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh also rode on horseback for Trooping the Colour this year.