Royal

Kate Middleton, William take to Palace balcony in first appearance in six months

Princess Kate and Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Buckingham Palace balcony

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024


Kate Middleton and Prince made a highly anticipated return to the public eye, stepping onto the Palace balcony for her first appearance in six months at the Trooping the Colour celebration amid cancer treatment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales alongside their children, Princes George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte took to the palace balcony to celebrate the tradition linked to the monarch's official birthday since 1748.

Further, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie joined the King Charles and Queen Camila on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Red Arrows flypast.

P.c: New York Post

The Royal Family was seen in good spirits while looking up at the aircraft going past overhead.

The flypast ended with the Red Arrows flying above Buckingham Palace as the Royal family observed.

It featured ten waves of RAF aircraft, with the Red Arrows' bright red, white, and blue display.

Notably, the Princess Of Wales appeared in public for the first time in 2024 as she kicked off her return to public life after her cancer diagnosis.

Accompanied by the royal children, she arrived at the event in a carriage.’

Royal News

