Prince Andrew urged to make bold move to regain public trust

The Duke of York tarnished his public image and strained ties with the Royal Family through a series of disgracing scandals

In order to repair his damaged image and regain public trust, Prince Andrew has been told to make a bold move.

The Duke of York, who has been away from spotlight for over a year, tarnished his public image and strained relationship with the Royal Family through a series of disgracing scandals, including his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

Now, Gloria Allred, a U.S. lawyer who is representing victims of Epstein, has urged King Charles’s brother to make a bold move to regain the public trust by revealing everything he knows about the late American financier, reported the Mirror.

“He can volunteer to testify. His silence is a statement that he’s not willing to help,” she stated.

Allred added that Andrew – who once vowed to speak out against sex trafficking during the controversy over his links to Epstein – should now keep his promise by finally testifying before Congress about what he knows and helping the victims get justice.

The Duke of York was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of the late tycoon, who alleged that Epstein forced her to sleep with Andrew three times when she was 17, as part of the late convict’s trafficking network.

Notably, Prince Andrew denied all the allegations levelled against him by the late victim.

The lawyer continued to say, “There’s nothing Prince Andrew can say or do to make it go away. It is news now all over the world. People want to know, who was involved in trafficking or sexually abusing children?”

“That’s a legitimate question. His silence is a statement that he’s not willing to help for some reason. So all I can say is, now more than ever, he should come forward,” she urged.

Furthermore, Allred questioned, “I called on Andrew to speak to the FBI. I would say now more than ever, it’s urgent. Is he willing to testify before Congress? Is he willing to give more information to the Justice Department? And if not, why not?”

Prince Andrew is currently residing at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park away from the spotlight.

