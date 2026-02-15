Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal 

News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sonakshi Sinha turned romantic this Valentine’s as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her beloved husband Zaheer Iqbal.

The Dabangg artist took to Instagram on February 14, as she posted a carousel of images from her romantic date along with the love of her life, writing, “At the time i always think theres gotta be one good picture in there somewhere… but then when i look back and see how every picture brings this stupid smile on my face, what could be better??? Missing you a little extra today my #ForeverValentine @iamzahero,” adding a heart emoji to express love.


In the photos, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen posing together in matching black outfits from a romantic dinner.

The delightful post garnered thousands of heart reactions within minutes of the account sharing it.

A fan wrote, “Awwwww.. happy valentine’s day to both of you na.”

Another fan commented, “This is the content we signed up for..happy Valentine’s Day cutiesss.”

On the professional front, Sonakshi recently appeared in the movie Jatadhara alongside Sudheer Babu, which was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

For the unversed, the love birds tied the knot on June 23, 2024 in an intimate wedding ceremony after dating for seven years.

