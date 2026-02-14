Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau  

Ananya Panday has two special occasions to celebrate!
On Saturday, February 14, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the birthday of her mysterious boyfriend, Walker Blanco.
As the world is celebrating Valentine's Day today, Panday has marked the special day of her special one.
Sharing a picture of him, the 27-year-old Indian actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Walkie. You're the best."
In the next story, she shared a clip of a lovely chocolate cake topped with real flowers and leaves.
She penned, "This may be the most perfect cake ever."
Bombay Times reported that Ananya and Walker were seen having a gala time at an event in 2024, where the actress introduced him as her "partner."
Walker even took to social media to share a lovely birthday post for Ananya that same year. It read, "Happy birthday, beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Anniee!"
On the work front, Ananya Panday has carved her own niche in 2024 with convincing performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae and CTRL.