News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau

The 'CTRL' actress and her boyfriend sparked romance speculation in 2024

  • By Fatima Hassan
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau  

Ananya Panday has two special occasions to celebrate! 

On Saturday, February 14, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the birthday of her mysterious boyfriend, Walker Blanco. 

As the world is celebrating Valentine's Day today, Panday has marked the special day of her special one. 

Sharing a picture of him, the 27-year-old Indian actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Walkie. You're the best." 

In the next story, she shared a clip of a lovely chocolate cake topped with real flowers and leaves. 

She penned, "This may be the most perfect cake ever."

P.C.: Ananya Panday/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Ananya Panday/Instagram Stories  

Bombay Times reported that Ananya and Walker were seen having a gala time at an event in 2024, where the actress introduced him as her "partner." 

Walker even took to social media to share a lovely birthday post for Ananya that same year. It read, "Happy birthday, beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Anniee!"

On the work front, Ananya Panday has carved her own niche in 2024 with convincing performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae and CTRL.  

Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026
Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message
Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message
Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar
Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar
Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene
Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release
Sunny Deol shares honest take on years of challenges in film industry
Sunny Deol shares honest take on years of challenges in film industry
Hania Aamir shares intimate wedding video with Asim Azhar: Watch
Hania Aamir shares intimate wedding video with Asim Azhar: Watch
Arijit Singh drops first independent song after shocking playback retirement
Arijit Singh drops first independent song after shocking playback retirement
Asim Azhar's ex-fiancé Meerub drops cryptic post after his viral dance with Hania Amir
Asim Azhar's ex-fiancé Meerub drops cryptic post after his viral dance with Hania Amir

Popular News

Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau

Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau

6 minutes ago
David Beckham gets heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute from daughter Harper

David Beckham gets heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute from daughter Harper
25 minutes ago
Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment

Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment
50 minutes ago