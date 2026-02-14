News
  By Fatima Hassan
Harry Styles makes rare confession after parting ways with Zayn, Liam, Louis

Harry Styles is breaking his silence on life after parting ways with his former bandmates Zayn, Liam, and Louis.  

The three-time Grammy-winning musician has opened up about his intense level of fame and the changes he has made to feel free, reflecting on sitting down to have a coffee in a café by himself for the first time in his life. 

Harry appeared on The X Factor, where he was placed in One Direction when he was just 16. 

The boyband became one of the most successful of all time, and the singer embarked on a solo career in 2017.

However, after two chart-topping albums and a worldwide tour, which he completed in 2023, Styles took a step back in order "to get away from the image" he had of himself.

"At the end of the tour, the idea of taking time out felt insane, I didn’t know if I could do it," the musician added.

He continued, "Italy became so important to me because I was so used to everything moving so quickly and being on the go, but then I remember going to a café and sitting and having a coffee and thinking, ‘I don’t remember the last time I sat down and had a coffee – if I’ve ever sat down and just had a coffee." 

This update came shortly after Harry Styles announced his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, occasionally, last week, after fans spotted cryptic billboards cropping up in major cities around the world to tease his new project. 

His upcoming music collection will be released globally on March 6th, 2026.  

