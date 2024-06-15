Jennifer Lopez plans to resume ‘This is Me’ tour after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is set to resume her This Is Me tour in 2025 after finalizing divorce with Ben Affleck.
A source close to the singer told the Daily Mail that Lopez has "had enough" and is ready to move on from the tumultuous relationship.
“Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse,” the insider from music industry told the outlet.
“She is excited about going on tour next year when her personal life is on calmer ground and she can connect with her fans. She will take her tribe with her and make the most of it,” they added.
The insider also defended Lopez against online criticism, stating, "If people could see what she has really gone through, they would be easier on her.”
They went on to share, “Ben is a great guy but he can be grumpy and a downer. I think the world saw that in photos like when they were at the Grammys last year; he wouldn't smile. If they saw how it really was, they would not attack her.”
“He is a wonderful father though,” the insider concluded.
To note, Jennifer Lopez cancelled her This Is Me Live tour last month, to spend more time with her family.