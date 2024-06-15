Entertainment

Saba Qamar has a 'blast' at grand opening of The Carnival City

  by Web Desk
  June 15, 2024
Saba Qamar graced the grand opening of The Carnival City in Bahria Town Karachi on Friday evening.

The Ghabrana Nahi Hai star debuted insights from her night on Instagram this Saturday.

In the video going viral, Qamar beamed with happiness as she entered the gates of The Carnival City with utter grace. 

Qamar had a whale of a time on bouncy rides after which she indulged in some games with much enthusiasm.

Upon seeing the actress, her die-hard fans came forward to greet, hug and even click selfies with her.

Alongside the footage, Qamar wrote, “Had a blast at @thecarnivalworld grand opening! From the bouncy inflatable rides to the spinning tea cups, there was something for everyone. Grab your friends and family and make every day a fun day at Carnival! BoredomKaGameOve.”


The Kamli star took her fashion game a notch higher in a cream-color blazer set and dangling earrings

To top off her look, the Digest Writer actress applied nude makeup and had her hair half tied.

Saba Qamar, who has been part of a number of projects in the tenure of her career, amassed more than 6K likes on her post in no time. 

Entertainment News

