Kesha to celebrate career milestone after launching independent album 'Period' 

Kesha is reportedly set to celebrate a huge career achievement with her new independent music album, Period.

The 38-year-old American singer-songwriter's newly released sixth studio album topped Billboard’s chart as the set debuts at No. 1 on top album sales, Vinyl Albums and Top Dance Albums.

According to media reports, Period debuted at No. 1 on the ranking since her last album, Rainbow, which was released in 2017. 

She also topped the chart with her debut musical collection, Animal, which marked her fifth top 10 on the ranking. 

The Praying crooner’s new effort debuted at number three on Indie Store Album Sales.

As reported by the media outlets, in the first week of the Period has earned 23,000 equivalent album units in the United States.

Of that sum, traditional album sales comprise 15,500, with vinyl purchases totalling nearly 11,000.

For those unaware, Kesha released her sixth studio album, titled, Period, on July 4, 2025, under her label, Kesha Records.

This album marks her first independent release after parting ways with Kemosabe Records and RCA Records in December 2023.

The album includes previously released singles Joyride and Delusional, along with a collaboration with T-Pain called Yippee-Ki-Yay.

Before releasing Period, Kesha dropped her fifth studio album, Gag Order, on May 19, 2023, via Kemosabe Records and RCA Records. 

