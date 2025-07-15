Blake Lively gains advantage in Justin Baldoni case before taking stand

Blake Lively has scored a key legal victory just in time, before she takes the stand in the high-profile case involving actor-director Justin Baldoni.
As per Page Six, the Gossip Girl star won the battle to have her upcoming deposition at her lawyer’s office.
However, the legal victory came amid Justin Baldoni’s attorney arguing the actress was using her “celebrity status” to get her way.
According to the judge’s ruling, Lively’s deposition will now take place at her lawyer’s office on Thursday, following concerns over conducting it at Baldoni’s venue.
Baldoni’s legal team also wanted to submit a list of people attending the deposition, which must be completed by Tuesday at noon.
To note, Lively’s legal team filed a request last week to shift the location of the deposition from Baldoni’s lawyer’s office to her lawyer’s office.
It is requested that due to the Another Simple Favour star’s concerns about being caught off guard by paparazzi and media.
The Five Feet Apart star’s team responded at Lively’s request, arguing that their office is only a mile away from her lawyer’s office.
“Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court,” Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in their filing, per the outlet.
Notably, the deposition request came after Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and coordinating a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.
In January, Baldon filed a counter lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for extortion and defamation, which was dismissed by the judge in June.
The case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.