Iran and Sweden exchange prisoners in major breakthrough

Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian official, was freed in a swap involving Swedish citizens Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Iran and Sweden have successfully completed a prisoner swap, according to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

As per Al-Jazeera, Iran released European Union diplomat and Swedish national Johan Floderus, who had been detained since April 2022, along with dual national Saeed Azizi.

In return, Sweden released Hamid Noury, a high-ranking Iranian official sentenced to life in Sweden for war crimes committed in 1988 in Iran.

Prime Minister Kristersson announced on social media, "It is with pleasure that I can announce that Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi are now on a plane home to Sweden, and will soon be reunited with their families."

The swap was facilitated by Oman, with prisoners being transferred from Tehran and Stockholm to Muscat before returning to their respective countries.

Meanwhile, the Omani state news agency confirmed the coordination of the exchange.

As per outlet, Floderus, 33, had been in Iranian detention for over two years, facing charges of spying for Israel, which could have carried the death penalty.

While, Azizi was serving a five-year term on national security charges.

Additionally, Noury was convicted for his role in the 1988 massacre of political prisoners as deputy prosecutor at Gohardasht Prison near Tehran. 

World News

Joe Biden delivers scathing message to Donald Trump on his 78th birthday
Zelensky rejects Putin's ceasefire offer, labels it an 'untrustworthy ultimatum'
Millions of Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj's most sacred day
Greek archaeologists unearth enigmatic 4,000-year-old stone building
Saudi King invites 1,000 Palestinians to perform Hajj in Mecca
U.S. imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking aid to Gaza
Putin sets conditions for peace talks as Switzerland summit excludes Russia
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $56bn pay deal
Pakistan to skip Ukraine peace summit amid ‘PM’s scheduling issues’
Elon Musk reveals Donald Trump often calls him ‘out of blue’
Elon Musk claims Tesla shareholders will back his multi-billion-dollar pay deal