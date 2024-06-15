Iran and Sweden exchange prisoners in major breakthrough

Iran and Sweden have successfully completed a prisoner swap, according to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
As per Al-Jazeera, Iran released European Union diplomat and Swedish national Johan Floderus, who had been detained since April 2022, along with dual national Saeed Azizi.
In return, Sweden released Hamid Noury, a high-ranking Iranian official sentenced to life in Sweden for war crimes committed in 1988 in Iran.
Prime Minister Kristersson announced on social media, "It is with pleasure that I can announce that Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi are now on a plane home to Sweden, and will soon be reunited with their families."
The swap was facilitated by Oman, with prisoners being transferred from Tehran and Stockholm to Muscat before returning to their respective countries.
Meanwhile, the Omani state news agency confirmed the coordination of the exchange.
As per outlet, Floderus, 33, had been in Iranian detention for over two years, facing charges of spying for Israel, which could have carried the death penalty.
While, Azizi was serving a five-year term on national security charges.
Additionally, Noury was convicted for his role in the 1988 massacre of political prisoners as deputy prosecutor at Gohardasht Prison near Tehran.