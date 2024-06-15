John Legend reveals his father is his biggest 'Role model'

Singer John Legend praised his father Ronald Stephens in an exclusive premiere of his upcoming series Raising Fame.
During the candid interview, the All Of Me crooner opened up about his father to the host Sonya Curry, "I'm a lot like him. Our personalities are very similar."
"Our disposition is very similar. We're both very laid back, calm, able to, you know, whenever life gets hard, we're able to figure it out, and not get too overly raw emotionally. And just keep a clear head and figure out what we need to do,” Legend added.
Legend elaborated, "I think he's been a role model to me as a father cuz he was a single dad for a while. And just seeing the dedication he had to our family, seeing the creativity he had for our family, just kindness and love and just great example of integrity and character that he always set for us,"
The 12-time Grammy winner then said, "That's why he's my role model. I always tell him that I want to be a dad like him."
For the unversed, John Legend is a doting dad to 8-year-old Luna, 6-year-old Miles, 17 months old Esti, and 11 months Wren, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen.