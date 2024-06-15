Celine Dion appeared 'wobbly' while presenting Taylor Swift Album of the Year Grammy

Celine Dion reflected on her grand return to the Grammy’s in February when she presented the night’s biggest award to Taylor Swift.
The superstar was overcome with emotion that very night.
In People’s Latest Cover story, the Heart Will Go On crooner, who thinks highly of Swift, revealed,” It was an honor for me that they thought of me to present to Taylor Swift. It was [her] fourth [time] winning this award, which is exceptional.”
The 56-year-old was not alone on stage as she was accompanied by her 23-year-old son Rene-Charles and having him nearby made her feel calm and composed.
Dion then went on, "It was going to be my first time [back at the Grammys], and I didn't want to feel wobbly. I was going to be very, very nervous and happy at the same time.”
"The applause... am I going to have a shock by seeing [the audience]? I didn't want anything bad to happen,” the I’m alive hitmaker elaborated.
To note, Celine Dion’s health woes kept her away from the spotlight for very long.
The acclaimed singer had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome back in 2022.
Since her SPS diagnosis, Celine Dion opened up about her health journey in a new documentary titled I Am: Céline Dion that will stream globally on June 25 on Prime Video.