Kate Middleton’s ‘mum mode’ at Trooping the Colour decoded by lip reader

Kate Middleton’s conversations with excited Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour have been revealed by a lip reader.
As the four travelled down the great Mall, Prince George caught his mother’s attention in an awe, saying, “Look over there, ma!”
According to The Sun, a lip-reading expert named Gaby Lane has suggested that he “looked so happy” while waving and smiling back at thousands of spectators upon their arrival.
Kate Middleton, too, was noted in a “full-on mum mode,” showing her little ones all the loving banners, flags, and placards that supporters had carried to the event.
She pointed in one particular direction and made her kids’ head turn in unison.
“Right, look at that,” the Princess of Wales exclaimed, turning the expression on Prince George’s face into a visible awe.
At the time that the group had made an entrance, London was enveloped by pouring clouds, but soon, it stopped raining on King Charles’ parade.
Noting this, Kate Middleton smiled, “It’s brightening up.”
But the weather couldn’t have been as jolly as Prince Louis’ mood for sure.
The six-year-old was prepared for making mischief, pulling faces inside the carriage to make his mother and siblings break into laughter. He even smirked for the cameras.