Royal Family appreciates Prince Edward’s commendable role during Canada trip

Buckingham Palace gave a nod to Prince Edward’s commendable sense of duty during his recent trip to Canada.
After the Duke of Edinburgh wrapped up his Canadian trip, the Royal Family of the UK took to Instagram to share details of the Prince’s engagements during the visit, appreciating his outstanding role and efforts.
In a new post shared on Sunday, July 6, the Royals penned, “The Duke of Edinburgh has been in Canada!” adding, “In Prince Edward Island, HRH celebrated the 150th anniversary of the PEI Regiment, where he serves as Colonel-in-Chief, and joined a Freedom of the City parade in Charlottetown.”
They continued to share, “The Duke also met with the Abegweit First Nation, took part in an education forum for The Duke of Edinburgh’s @International_Award, and connected with a range of youth organisations.”
Furthermore, in Toronto, Edward marked the country’s military and police services by visiting the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment, HMCS York, CFB Trenton, and the Toronto Police Marine Unit and Emergency Task Force.
“Finally, in Ottawa, HRH joined Canada Day celebrations and, as Honorary Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, visited the Musical Ride stables,” the Palace added.
Concluding the post, the Royals wrote, “Merci, Canada, pour l’accueil chaleureux!” which translates to “Thank you, Canada, for the warm welcome!”
This update comes after the Palace announced that Duchess Sophie will represent King Charles in Bosnia and Herzegovina during her upcoming trip between July 10 and 12, 2025.