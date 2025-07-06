King Charles shares new message after Prince Harry, Meghan brutal roast

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


King Charles has shared a delightful post after his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle got brutally roasted.

In the latest episode of Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were trolled by a puppet.

Shortly after the 11-minute teaser of the episode went viral, the British monarch took to Instagram, praising his brother Prince Edward for performing a royal duty.

The Duke of Edinburgh has returned to the UK a few days ago after concluding Canada tour.

Charles penned, “In Prince Edward Island, HRH celebrated the 150th anniversary of the PEl Regiment, where he serves as Colonel-in-Chief, and joined a Freedom of the City parade in Charlottetown.”

He further wrote, “The Duke also met with the Abegweit First Nation, took part in an education forum for The Duke of Edinburgh's @International_Award, and connected with a range of youth organisations.”

Edward celebrated Canada's military and police services in Toronto as part of his itinerary. He concluded the trip by celebrating Canada Day celebrations as Honorary Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

His wife Duchess Sophie is set to embark on a high-profile solo royal visit in the Balkans next week.

