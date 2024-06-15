Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi walk streets of Manhattan post May wedding

Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi are enjoying their honeymoon phase!
The Stanger Things starlet and Bongiovi looked absolutely smitten during a romantic stroll in Manhattan on Friday.
The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other, frequently holding hands as they explored the streets of downtown New York City.
The newly-wed couple opted for comfortable and casual outfits. Brown sported gray sweatpants and a white tank top, with a white sneaker.
She completed her sporty ensemble by pulling her long hair back into a ponytail and carrying her phone in one hand.
Meanwhile Bongiovi, also dressed down in tan painter pants, a green t-shirt, and white sneakers. He added a stylish touch with large-frame sunglasses.
They both beamed wide smiles on their faces as they roam around the city. At one point, Brown and Bongiovi flashed a peace sign and smiled at admirers, clearly enjoying the attention.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi was first met on Instagram in 2021 and got engaged in April 2023, followed by an intimate engagement party in June, 2023.
The couple tied the knot in an intimate gathering on May 28, 2024.