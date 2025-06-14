Dua Lipa shares emotional message after three-night show in Antwerp

Dua Lipa has just wrapped up her three nights show in the heart of Belgium and now she can't gushing over it.
The Levitating singer took to her Instagram handle to extend her heartfelt gratitude towards Antwerp crowd.
Lipa shared a slew of sizzling photos and clips from her 2025 Radical Optimism Tour stop.
“HREE NIGHTS IN ANTWERP,” the 29-year-old singer wrote along the carousel.
She went on to gush, “Thank you for three unforgettable nights in your beautiful city. Each evening on that stage feels like a journey. I feel like I discover new layers of myself and unlock fresh strength with every performance.”
“I’m endlessly grateful to everyone who comes out and shares these moments with us night after night. I couldn’t do this without you +++ thank you to my incredible friends @pierredemaere and @angele_vl for joining me on stage these past two nights. I love singing alongside you,” Lipa added.
The Houdini singer also teased epic London return, where she will be performing two shows at Wembley Stadium.
About 2025 Radical Optimism Tour
The Radical Optimism Tour is the ongoing third concert tour by Dua Lipa, which supports her third studio album, Radical Optimism.
The tour kicked off in Singapore in November last year, and is set to conclude in Mexico City, Mexico, in December 2025.