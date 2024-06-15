Prince William holds secret meeting with British Secret Intelligence service

Royal

  • June 15, 2024
Prince William paid a visit to the London’s M16 headquarters privately prior to the Trooping the Colour event. 

With a lot already going on the royal end, the Prince of Wales made it a point to set foot at the headquarters solo without his wife Kate Middleton.

The 41-year-old met with the British Intelligence service on Thursday, June 13.

William’s latest visit came to light after he was spotted leaving the M16 premises.

In usual cases, such visits have to be announce prior but William with the royal title had the privilege to meet without any advance notice.

As per reports gathered by The Telegraph, Friday’s court circular informed the readers about the meeting, "The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited the Secret Intelligence Service.”

However, the details of the meeting stayed under wraps and it is also unknown with whom William graced the meeting.

While his latest meeting surely grabbed eyeballs, it wasn’t the first time the heir to the throne had such a private meeting. In the year 2022, William paid a similar visit to the headquarters but as the Duke of Cambridge.

Back in 2012, Prince William had the honour to visit the M16 headquarters but with wife Kate Middleton, who now has been diagnosed with cancer. 

Royal News

Kate Middleton’s ‘mum mode’ at Trooping the Colour decoded by lip reader
Kate Middleton checks out Trooping the Colour in white again
Rain on King Charles’ Parade: Bad weather disrupts Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, William take to Palace balcony in first appearance in six months
King Charles, Queen Camilla grace Trooping the Colour 2024 in full spirit
Prince George, Louis, Princess Charlotte grace Trooping the Colour with Kate Middleton
Prince William's horseback appearance at Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton joins family at Trooping the Colour event: First Photo
Kate Middleton exudes ‘confidence’ amid Prince William's birthday preps
Piers Morgan welcomes Kate Middleton as Princess set for royal return
Prince William greenlights wife Kate Middleton's royal return
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's decision of attending Trooping The Color