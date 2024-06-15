Joe Alwyn talks for the first time about Taylor Swift breakup

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, never gave much about their six-year-long relationship away, and continued maintaining silence after the high-profile breakup.
But, for the first time, he surprisingly opened up to fill in some blanks while interviewing for The Sunday Times Style Magazine’s June issue.
Speaking of his troubling split, the actor said, “Hope everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”
“That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” he added.
With Taylor Swift offering a few puzzle pieces to fans through Tortured Poets Department and insiders leaking things, Joe Alwyn pointed that there’s much people are still unaware of.
“You have something suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated beyond recognition,” he went on.
The star explained, “And the truth is, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”
Joe Alwyn tied up his answer by revealing that he’s doing “great professionally and personally,” and asked for the media not to “commodify” what he shares Taylor Swift anymore.