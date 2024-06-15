King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour

King Charles showcased remarkable resilience during his Trooping the Colour appearance, despite his ongoing battle with cancer.
The British Monarch has attended a tradition linked to the monarch's official birthday since 1748, in full spirits after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year.
According to Christopher Andersen, author of The King, told Fox News Digital, "Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I must be seen to be believed.”
The author added, "That meant she had to get out there in front of her people and show them that the monarchy was healthy, moving forward and all is well with the country. It’s the symbol of the country."
“Now that’s the king’s job," Andersen said, adding, "King Charles is battling cancer, so he has to show up and really make it appear that everything is OK within the House of Windsor."
The Royal author noted, "He wanted very much to be out there [on horseback] and convey the message that everything was going well and not to worry.”
However, in King Charles along with Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales graced the Trooping the Colour event to showcase their resilience amid the health crisis.