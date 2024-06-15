Hollywood

Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup

Tom Brady steered clear of troubling Gisele Bundchen’s new relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup
Tom Brady steered clear of troubling Gisele Bundchen’s new relationship

Tom Brady has plainly denied to be held responsible for ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup from Joaquim Valente after the stream of his recent Netflix roast dragged her in.

According to Daily Mail, it was just this week that the model and her boyfriend of one year called it off as “he was struggling with their romance becoming so public.”

Insiders claimed that all was well until Tom Brady’s roast, which aired on May 5, made “crude references” to Gisele Bundchen, launching her private details into spotlight.

Now, the actor’s sources have spoken up to defend him, saying that he’s not to be guilt-trapped if Joaquim Valente has decided to abandon his girlfriend during a testing time.

“Tom Brady feels he should take no blame for Gisele Bundchen’s relationship successes or struggles. He is away from it and isn't trying to sabotage,” a close friend said.

They added, “He needs to co-parent and get to a healthy place with her. It serves him nothing to harm or disrupt any type of relationship she ever has.”

Calling the accuse a “cop-out,” the same individual said that Joaquim Valente was already on the verge of breaking up with Gisele Bundchen, much before the roast came out.

Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift ‘commodify’ their relationship

Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift ‘commodify’ their relationship
Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup

Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup
King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour

King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade

Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade

Hollywood News

Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift ‘commodify’ their relationship
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Joe Alwyn talks for the first time about Taylor Swift breakup
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Blake Lively turns heads with THIS dress at ‘It Ends with Us’ trailer promotion
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Is Jennifer Garner ‘hyper focused on her ex’ Ben Affleck? Find out
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan spill deets about famous ‘Bridgerton’ scene
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Blake Lively hails ‘beautiful’ friend Taylor Swift's music as ‘unmatched’
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4: Details unwrapped
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Tom Hardy to return in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' movie?
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Taylor Swift reveals hectic process of composing ‘clever acoustic songs’
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
'House of the Dragon' renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner arrive at Ben Affleck’s home amid marital woes
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Zac Efron shine at 'A Family Affair' premiere