Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup

Tom Brady has plainly denied to be held responsible for ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup from Joaquim Valente after the stream of his recent Netflix roast dragged her in.
According to Daily Mail, it was just this week that the model and her boyfriend of one year called it off as “he was struggling with their romance becoming so public.”
Insiders claimed that all was well until Tom Brady’s roast, which aired on May 5, made “crude references” to Gisele Bundchen, launching her private details into spotlight.
Now, the actor’s sources have spoken up to defend him, saying that he’s not to be guilt-trapped if Joaquim Valente has decided to abandon his girlfriend during a testing time.
“Tom Brady feels he should take no blame for Gisele Bundchen’s relationship successes or struggles. He is away from it and isn't trying to sabotage,” a close friend said.
They added, “He needs to co-parent and get to a healthy place with her. It serves him nothing to harm or disrupt any type of relationship she ever has.”
Calling the accuse a “cop-out,” the same individual said that Joaquim Valente was already on the verge of breaking up with Gisele Bundchen, much before the roast came out.