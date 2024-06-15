Hollywood

Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift ‘commodify’ their relationship

Joe Alwyn wanted to keep everything sealed with Taylor Swift

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift ‘commodify’ their relationship
Joe Alwyn wanted to keep everything sealed with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn has stated that all the privacy engulfing him and Taylor Swift was intentional, be it their romance or breakup.

In a June issue of The Sunday Times Styles, he spoke up for the first time to give away just a few details from his time with the vocalist.

Emphasizing on wanting the same for now as well, the actor said that it was a mutual decision between him and Taylor Swift to stay hushed about their love business together.

But still, bits and pieces still leaked into the media through insiders.

Joe Alwyn said, “As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private.”

“It was never something to commodify. This is also over a year ago, and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good,” he added.

According to People Magazine, a source had claimed immediately after Taylor Swift’s split that Joe Alwyn is already “dating and happy.”

They also slipped in that he “certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her” to anyone. The two “were in love, it just didn’t work out.”

Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift ‘commodify’ their relationship

Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift ‘commodify’ their relationship
Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup

Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup
King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour

King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade

Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade

Hollywood News

Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Joe Alwyn talks for the first time about Taylor Swift breakup
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Blake Lively turns heads with THIS dress at ‘It Ends with Us’ trailer promotion
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Is Jennifer Garner ‘hyper focused on her ex’ Ben Affleck? Find out
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan spill deets about famous ‘Bridgerton’ scene
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Blake Lively hails ‘beautiful’ friend Taylor Swift's music as ‘unmatched’
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4: Details unwrapped
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Tom Hardy to return in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' movie?
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Taylor Swift reveals hectic process of composing ‘clever acoustic songs’
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
'House of the Dragon' renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner arrive at Ben Affleck’s home amid marital woes
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Zac Efron shine at 'A Family Affair' premiere