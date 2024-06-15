Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift ‘commodify’ their relationship

Joe Alwyn has stated that all the privacy engulfing him and Taylor Swift was intentional, be it their romance or breakup.
In a June issue of The Sunday Times Styles, he spoke up for the first time to give away just a few details from his time with the vocalist.
Emphasizing on wanting the same for now as well, the actor said that it was a mutual decision between him and Taylor Swift to stay hushed about their love business together.
But still, bits and pieces still leaked into the media through insiders.
Joe Alwyn said, “As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private.”
“It was never something to commodify. This is also over a year ago, and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good,” he added.
According to People Magazine, a source had claimed immediately after Taylor Swift’s split that Joe Alwyn is already “dating and happy.”
They also slipped in that he “certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her” to anyone. The two “were in love, it just didn’t work out.”