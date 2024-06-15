Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie ‘kicked’ from balcony at Trooping the Colour

King Charles was rumored be handing a spot to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the Buckingham Palace Balcony, but in a “shocking snub,” he sent them no invites for Trooping the Colour.
Today, on June 15, the sisters were added to Your Majesty’s list of people who were locked away from the occasion along with Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
Even Zara Tindall was missing from King’s Birthday Parade despite there being plenty gossips regarding her earning a royal promotion soon.
While King Charles got rid of his younger son and one brother, Prince William along with Prince Edward were front and center throughout the event.
This comes after there were many insiders and royal experts suggests that Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall’s increased involvement can “cause friction.”
But there is a report claiming that Your Majesty is still in dire need of a youthful female support as Kate Middleton continues being absent whereas Meghan Markle has been sent away.
PR expert Haddy Folivi told Royal Observer, “The royal family definitely needs a shake-up. With King Charles’ work limitations, there is only so much that Prince William and Queen Camilla can do.”