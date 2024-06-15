Royal

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie ‘kicked’ from balcony at Trooping the Colour

King Charles booted Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie with Prince Andrew

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024


King Charles was rumored be handing a spot to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the Buckingham Palace Balcony, but in a “shocking snub,” he sent them no invites for Trooping the Colour.

Today, on June 15, the sisters were added to Your Majesty’s list of people who were locked away from the occasion along with Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

Even Zara Tindall was missing from King’s Birthday Parade despite there being plenty gossips regarding her earning a royal promotion soon.

While King Charles got rid of his younger son and one brother, Prince William along with Prince Edward were front and center throughout the event.

This comes after there were many insiders and royal experts suggests that Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall’s increased involvement can “cause friction.”

But there is a report claiming that Your Majesty is still in dire need of a youthful female support as Kate Middleton continues being absent whereas Meghan Markle has been sent away.

PR expert Haddy Folivi told Royal Observer, “The royal family definitely needs a shake-up. With King Charles’ work limitations, there is only so much that Prince William and Queen Camilla can do.”

Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift ‘commodify’ their relationship

Joe Alwyn says he didn’t want Taylor Swift ‘commodify’ their relationship
Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup

Tom Brady denies crude roast remarks caused ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s breakup
King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour

King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade

Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade

Royal News

Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Prince William holds secret meeting with British Secret Intelligence service
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Kate Middleton’s ‘mum mode’ at Trooping the Colour decoded by lip reader
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Kate Middleton checks out Trooping the Colour in white again
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Rain on King Charles’ Parade: Bad weather disrupts Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Kate Middleton, William take to Palace balcony in first appearance in six months
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
King Charles, Queen Camilla grace Trooping the Colour 2024 in full spirit
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Prince George, Louis, Princess Charlotte grace Trooping the Colour with Kate Middleton
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Prince William's horseback appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Kate Middleton joins family at Trooping the Colour event: First Photo
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Kate Middleton exudes ‘confidence’ amid Prince William's birthday preps