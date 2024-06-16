Hollywood

Joe Alwyn ‘dialing down’ on shameless internet trolls

Joe Alwyn is unaware of haters calling him ‘poor ladder climber’

  • June 16, 2024
Joe Alwyn has announced of having no time for any internet trolls.

He finally gave a statement on his much-publicized split from Taylor Swift, opening up about the incredibly crude harassment that ensued from it.

Sitting for a June issue of The Sunday Times Style Magazine, the actor laughed upon being questioned about “disguising himself to avoid attention.”

But he did admit of trying to his best to maintain distance from online commentary on his personal life, Taylor Swift’s relationships, and all such things in the mix.

“I try and dial that volume down,” Joe Alwyn stated.

Then, he moved on to pointed out that this inevitable considering the level of interest that the media has always shown in his ex-girlfriend’s life.

The star added, “I was obviously made aware of it… and think that mistreating anyone, whether it’s in person or behind the anonymity of a keyboard, is shameful.”

As told by Times, Joe Alwyn’s ability to ignore crass narrations by trolls comes from the support his close-knit family and the “brilliant, authentic people” in his life offer him.

He previously said, “I try and live in reality and away from the kind of online noise of Twitter — or wherever else it comes from — and try and just stay in the moment.”

