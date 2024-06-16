Joe Alwyn gets candid about Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn after a very long time gave insights into his breakup with pop star Taylor Swift.
In an interview with Sunday Times, the Conversations with Friends actor reflected on his time with the pop star, calling the relationship “long, loving” and "fully committed."
When asked if he had heard his ex latest album Tortured Poets Department, Alwyn revealed, “In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize. … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about."
“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” the Kinds of Kindness star further added.
He went on saying, “That is a hard thing to navigate."
Alwyn recalled, “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”
“So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits after six long years of dating, around the same time when the former kicked off her still-going Eras tour.
As per sources, the breakup was largely caused by differences in their personalities.