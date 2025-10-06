Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift reflects on past fears about songwriting while being 'truly' in love

The 'Mastermind' crooner announced her engagement with the NFL star Tarvis Kelce over a month ago

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
    Taylor Swift has opened up about surprising concerns she had about her songwriting if she were "ever truly happy in a relationship."

    The Love Story crooner released her highly anticipated 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3.

    Promoting her new project on BBC Radio 1, Taylor, who has famously used her romantic relationships as an inspiration for her tracks, said she feared her abilities as a songwriter might dry up if she felt "happy and free."

    The Grammy-winning artist explained, "I used to have this dark fear that if I ever were truly happy and free, being myself and nurtured by a relationship, what happens if the writing just dries up?"

    Taylor, underscoring her tight-knitted bond with fiancé Travis Kelce, noted that it was not the case with this album.

    "But it's nice because you're coming from a place of happiness and love, you can go back to those places. You can look forward to other things," she said.

    Taylor announced her engagement with Travis on August 26, almost two weeks after dropping the news of The Life of a Showgirl, with a dreamy Instagram post.

    On Sunday, October 6, Taylor treated her passionate fanbase to a music video for The Fate Of Ophelia, making it the first official single from the record.

