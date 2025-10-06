Taylor Swift shuts retirement speculations amid Travis Kelce marriage buzz 

Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August this year

  By Fatima Hassan
Taylor Swift has no plans to retire even after her much-awaited marriage to her fiancé, Travis Kelce. 

The Ophelia crooner – who is currently promoting her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl – has shot down the question about her possible retirement during her interview with Scott Mills in his BBC Radio show, The Scott Mills Breakfast.  

As the conversation between the two began, the host candidly asked Swift whether she would quit her career after tying the knot with Kelce, saying, "Taylor, don't tell me this is your last album?"

To which the Lover hitmaker cheekily replied, "What? No, I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she's going to get married and then she's going to have children and then she's going to be the last album."

She additionally responded while labelling the statement, "a shockingly offensive," before adding, "It's not why people get married, so that they can quit their job. It's also like music for me is."

Taylor Swift shut down these rumors after releasing her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, recently.

The 14-time Grammy-winning musician officially launched her new music album on her social media accounts on Friday, October 3. 

As of now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who announced their surprise engagement in August this year, have yet to confirm their wedding date and venue.    

