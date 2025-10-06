Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez reveals first glimpse of Taylor Swift at her lavish wedding

Taylor Swift attended Selena Gomez's wedding to her husband, Benny Blanco, in September this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are BFF goals. 

The Ice Cream singer is celebrating her close pal, Taylor Swift's newly released twelfth music album, The Life of a Showgirl, with her wedding glimpse.

Swift – who never posted Gomez’s wedding look on her social media – was honored by the Rare Beauty founder.

On Monday, October 6, the Calm Down hitmaker turned to her Instagram account to share the first glimpse of the Lover singer at her wedding to Benny Blanco.

To celebrate Swift’s success, the 33-year-old singer-turned-businesswoman penned, "In honor of SHOWGIRL, blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later, gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always."

The Who Says crooner dropped the video made by the 14-time Grammy winner from her phone while obsessing over her pal's bridal look.

For Gomez's wedding, Swift donned a golden sleeveless gown, which she effortlessly paired with matching shoes.

For glam, the Cruel Summer singer opted for a soft make-up which she elevated with a red shade of her lipstick.

While paying homage to her bestie, Selena also posted a screenshot of Swift’s recently dropped rendition, The Fate of Ophelia, which she reportedly launched for her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

However, it remains unclear whether Taylor Swift attended Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco without her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

It is important to note that the critically acclaimed singer released her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3. 

