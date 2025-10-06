Billy Ray Cyrus responds to Miley's touching revelation about 'Secrets'

Billy Ray Cyrus is gushing over his talented daughter, Miley Cyrus!
On Sunday, October 5, the Flowers crooner interviewed for CBS Sunday Morning show, where she candidly revealed that her dad got emotional after she gifted him the song, Secrets, for his birthday.
Shortly after the sweet revelation, Billy Ray turned to his Instagram account to express his feeling after Miley's kind words.
The proud dad posted the never-before-seen childhood photo featuring little Hannah Montana star and himself.
"Talk about a Sunday Callin !!! Started with @mileycyrus on CBS Sunday Morning. One great song can do more for the soul than a million therapy sessions," Billy Ray stated in the caption.
He continued, "I agree! Music Changes Everything!! So thankful and grateful to our Almighty Glorious God for all things good after playing baseball with my grandson this morning and feeding the horses."
The 64-year-old American singer-songwriter also played his and Miley's hit track, Butterfly Fly Away, at the background of his touching post.
Miley Cyrus released her superhit rendition, Secrets, on September 19, 2025, which was featured as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of her ninth album, Something Beautiful.