Johnny Depp shocks fans with unexpected Jack Sparrow snub in new video

Johnny Depp response to Jack Sparrow question leaves fans surprised

  By Riba Shaikh
Johnny Depp's new video is a proof that he is not a Jack Sparrow fan.

The City of Lies actor - who ruled the hearts with his effortless portrayal of Jack in all movies of The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for years has revealed his own favorite role.

Just days after making a stylish comeback to Paris Fashion Week after 30 years, Johnny turned to his Instagram stories to share an exciting Q/A video from Dior Beauty's TikTok account.

In the video, the Jeanne Barry actor answered questions with two options each to reveal his preference.

At first the Minamata actor was asked, "Magic hour or Sunrise?" to which he responded, "Sunrise"

Then he was asked "Crisp bergamot or burning woods?" to which Johnny replied, "burning woods."

However, next in line was the question which appeared to have sparked curiosity of his fans.

The London Fields actor was asked to pick between two of his iconic characters "Jack Sparrow or Edward Scissorhands?"

To which he responded "Edward Scissorhands" with a dramatic smile on his face.

Johnny choosing Edward over Jack was seemingly not something his fans expected as they swamped the comment section with surprising reactions.

One fan commented, "don't make my man hate on jack sparrow, but edward scissorhands is so tea."

Another noted, "I never expected a betrayal like this, Jack is Johnny, Johnny is Jack"

"Why no Jack sparrow," asked a third.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp was dropped from The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in 2018 after his ex-wife Amber Heard's article in The Washington Post - in which she accused the actor of domestic abuse without mentioning his name.

