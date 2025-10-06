Home / Entertainment

Rush announces 2026 reunion tour with new drummer after Neil Peart's passing

Neil Peart, the drummer for the Canadian rock band Rush, passed away in January 2020

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Rush announces 2026 reunion tour with new drummer after Neil Peart's passing


Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, founding members of the classic rock band Rush, have announced the band's first tour in 11 years.

The 2026 Fifty Something tour will celebrate Rush's "music, legacy and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart", as per the band's official statement.

Neil passed away in January 2020 of glioblastoma. His position for the tour will be filled by Anika Nilles, a German musician, who will join the band on stage in the tour that will kick off on June 7 at LA's Kia Forum.

Left: Neil Peart, Right: Anika Nilles
Left: Neil Peart, Right: Anika Nilles

The 2026 tour was planned with the full support of Neil's widow, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, and daughter, Olivia Peart, who said in a statement, "We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honour Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist."

In an Instagram post sharing the details about the tour, Geddy revealed that Rush would also hire a keyboard player for the stage and Alex, as he "loves to dance", the 72-year-old teased.

They plan to work up "35, 36 songs" so they can switch the setlist up from night to night.

After the two dates in LA, the Fifty Something tour will then go to Mexico City for one show, followed by two-night stands in Fort Worth, Chicago, New York and Toronto. The tour ends on September 17 with a single concert in Cleveland.

You Might Like:

'Die My Love' trailer: Jennifer Lawrence battles psychosis amid Robert Pattinson romance

'Die My Love' trailer: Jennifer Lawrence battles psychosis amid Robert Pattinson romance
Produced by Martin Scorsese, 'Die My Love' shows Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in intense romance

Taylor Swift’s latest song includes touching nod to band New Power Generation

Taylor Swift’s latest song includes touching nod to band New Power Generation
'The Life of a Showgirl' was released by the popstar earlier in October

Johnny Depp shocks fans with unexpected Jack Sparrow snub in new video

Johnny Depp shocks fans with unexpected Jack Sparrow snub in new video
Johnny Depp response to Jack Sparrow question leaves fans surprised

Taylor Swift reflects on past fears about songwriting while being 'truly' in love

Taylor Swift reflects on past fears about songwriting while being 'truly' in love
The 'Mastermind' crooner announced her engagement with the NFL star Tarvis Kelce over a month ago

Billy Ray Cyrus responds to Miley's touching revelation about 'Secrets'

Billy Ray Cyrus responds to Miley's touching revelation about 'Secrets'
Miley Cyrus released her superhit rendition, Secrets, in September on his dad, Billy Ray Cyrus' birthday

Late singer Tina Turner's adopted son Ike Turner Jr. breathes his last at 67

Late singer Tina Turner's adopted son Ike Turner Jr. breathes his last at 67
Tina Turner adopted Ike Turner Jr. with her ex-husband, Ike Turner, and his former wife, Lorraine Taylor

Amy Schumer sparks buzz with jaw-dropping weight loss: Photos inside

Amy Schumer sparks buzz with jaw-dropping weight loss: Photos inside
The ‘I Feel Pretty’ actress shows off her dramatic weight loss transformation in new photos

Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track

Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track
Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track, 'Actually Romantic'

Sydney Sweeney spills on secret practice to bring her characters to life

Sydney Sweeney spills on secret practice to bring her characters to life
Sydney Sweeney makes big revelation about her acting practices at the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival

Are Zayn Malik, Jisoo working on duet? Here’s why BLANKPINK fans think so

Are Zayn Malik, Jisoo working on duet? Here’s why BLANKPINK fans think so
Zayn Malik and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo spark collaboration rumors, BLINKS go wild

Taylor Swift pays homage to Travis Kelce romance in THESE ‘Life of a Showgirl’ songs

Taylor Swift pays homage to Travis Kelce romance in THESE ‘Life of a Showgirl’ songs
Here’s a list of all the songs about Travis Kelce in Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl’ album

Taylor Swift reveals her raw emotions as ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ flops

Taylor Swift reveals her raw emotions as ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ flops
Taylor Swift shares first message as new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ fails to impress