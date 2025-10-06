Rush announces 2026 reunion tour with new drummer after Neil Peart's passing

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, founding members of the classic rock band Rush, have announced the band's first tour in 11 years.
The 2026 Fifty Something tour will celebrate Rush's "music, legacy and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart", as per the band's official statement.
Neil passed away in January 2020 of glioblastoma. His position for the tour will be filled by Anika Nilles, a German musician, who will join the band on stage in the tour that will kick off on June 7 at LA's Kia Forum.
The 2026 tour was planned with the full support of Neil's widow, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, and daughter, Olivia Peart, who said in a statement, "We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honour Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist."
In an Instagram post sharing the details about the tour, Geddy revealed that Rush would also hire a keyboard player for the stage and Alex, as he "loves to dance", the 72-year-old teased.
They plan to work up "35, 36 songs" so they can switch the setlist up from night to night.
After the two dates in LA, the Fifty Something tour will then go to Mexico City for one show, followed by two-night stands in Fort Worth, Chicago, New York and Toronto. The tour ends on September 17 with a single concert in Cleveland.