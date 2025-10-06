Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez shames Craig Melvin over ex Ben Affleck comment during show

The 'Unstoppable' star will next appear in 'The Kiss of the Spider Woman,' produced by Ben Affleck, set for release this October

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Jennifer Lopez reacted sharply when ex-Ben Affleck's divorce queries were mentioned during the live interview.

The Unstoppable starlet called out Today show host Craig Melvin when he asked her about her painful split with the Batman actor.

On Monday, October 6, Lopez made a guest appearance while promoting her upcoming musical film, The Kiss of a Spiderwoman, when she shut the host down.

"In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben," Melvin candidly asked.

To which, the Marry Me actress instantly said, “There you go! Look at this guy!” after Melvin clarified, “But then I read that your ex is an executive producer on the film.”

Lopez smirked at the moment, before explaining Affleck's involvement in her new movie, which is set to premiere in theatres on October 10.

"If it wasn't for Ben, the movie wouldn't have gotten made, and I will always give him that credit," the 55-year-old musician-turned-actress candidly spoke.

She additionally remarked, "And yeah, things happen, you have to keep going. It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives."

This update comes amid the promotional campaign of Jennifer Lopez's new movie, Kiss of a Spiderwoman.

Reportedly, this movie will mark her second after declaring herself single from Ben Affleck's tumultuous marriage.

The former couple, who quietly tied the knot in 2022, parted ways in August 2024, after the critically acclaimed singer filed for divorce.  

