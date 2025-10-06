Amy Schumer sparks buzz with jaw-dropping weight loss: Photos inside

Amy Schumer has left the internet stunned with her impressive weight loss transformation.
Over the weekend, the I Feel Pretty actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell, in which she flaunted her incredible slim figure.
The snap featured the 44-year-old American comedian and actress dressed in a belted black Miu Miu mini dress, showing off her toned long legs.
To achieve the dramatic weight loss, the Life & Beth starlet tried a surprising medication that ultimately worked after a few failed attempts to shed the pounds.
After undergoing liposuction in 2022 and being disappointed with the viral Ozempic diet, Schumer began using Mounjaro (tirzepatide) – a prescription medication that helps with type 2 diabetes by lowering blood sugar levels – in March 2025.
The drug has also been approved for weight management in individuals with obesity or overweight conditions.
“Mounjaro’s been great. I’m having a really good experience with it. And I wanted to keep it real with you about that,” stated the actress in a video shared at that time.
Fellow stars’ reaction:
Amy Schumer’s incredible transformation instantly caught her acquaintance’ attention, who flooded the comments section with their reactions shortly after the actress’s update.
“You look incredible. Look at those pins!!! #miumiu Classy!!” gushed Elf starlet Amy Sedaris.
Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler added, “Yes!!!!! Look at this pic!!!!”
“Skinnnnnnnny mommmmma,” praised Lee Daniels.
Who is Amy Schumer?
Amy Schumer is an American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director, who first gained widespread attention with her stand-up comedy and her comedy central sketch series Inside Amy Schumer.