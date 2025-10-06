'Die My Love' trailer: Jennifer Lawrence battles psychosis amid Robert Pattinson romance

Love turns deadly in Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's new thriller Die My Love, the official trailer of which dropped on Monday.
The story follows Grace (Jennifer) and Jackson (Robert), a young couple who decided to make a major move after the birth of their son.
Jennifer's character, fuelled by postpartum depression, descends slowly into madness and isolation, affecting her bond with her partner.
Helmed by Lynne Ramsay, Die My Love has the beloved Martin Scorsese as the producer.
The story is based on the novel released in 2012 of the same name by Ariana Harwicz.
In the official trailer, Jennifer and Robert could be seen enjoying a drive, a romantic setting which quickly changed as Jennifer could be seen clawing her bathroom walls and losing her spark as she battles postpartum depression.
She and Robert could also be seen having volatile arguments in their kitchen, screaming and fighting, as the Hunger Games alum turns her romance into obsession.
At one point Jennifer, playing a blocked writer, is asked whether she has picked up writing since the birth of her son, to which she replies, "I'm stuck between wanting to do something and not wanting to do anything at all."
The thriller received a six-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
Die My Love is set to be released in theatres on November 7.