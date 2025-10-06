Home / Entertainment

Channing Tatum's upcoming film 'Roofman' final trailer out now: Watch

The 'Blink Twice' star’s new film, 'Roofman' is set to hit theatres this October

  By Fatima Hassan
Channing Tatum is set to rule hearts with his upcoming action-packed movie, Roofman.

Alongside Kristen Dunst, Derek Cianfrance's latest directorial's final and exciting trailer officially dropped on Monday, October 6. 

Paramount Pictures has debuted the final official trailer for the movie, coming in theatres later this week. 

The viral 2-minute and 27-second teaser revolves around the true story of a former Army Ranger & struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in roofs, earning him that nickname.

According to media reports, in the new movie, Tatum will portray the lead character as Jeffrey Manchester, while Dunst will be seen as Leigh Wainscott, a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm.

The synopsis of the movie is based on an unbelievable true chronicles of a "Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman."

"After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys 'R' Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in," the plot reads.

Roofman will premiere in theatres on October 10, 2025.

